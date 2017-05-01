No Reason can Validate Terrorism, Say Erdogan and Modi

New Delhi: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is on a two-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, and the two leaders said that no reason or rationale can validate terrorism and pitched for strong action against those who provide shelter and support to such forces.

The two countries held comprehensive discussions and took stock of full range of bilateral relations, including political and economic.

Addressing a joint press event with Erdogan, Modi said, "We live in times where our societies face new threats and challenges every day. The context and contours of some of the exiting and emerging security challenges globally are our common concern."

"In particular, the constantly evolving threat from terrorism is our shared worry. I held an extensive conversation with the Turkish president on this subject. We agreed that no intent or goal or reason or rationale can validate terrorism," he said.

Modi also strongly pitched for the need to work as one to disrupt the terrorist networks and their financing and put a stop to cross-border movement of terrorists, in an obvious reference to Pakistan-based terror outfits, PTI reported.

"President (Erdogan) and I agreed to work together to strengthen our cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, to effectively counter this menace," the prime minister added.

On his part, Erdogan said, "His country will always be with India in its battle against terrorism... And terrorists will be drowned in the blood they shed."

Ahead of his visit to India, Erdogan had pitched for a multilateral dialogue to resolve the Kashmir issue to ensure peace in the region.

"We should not allow more casualties to occur (in Kashmir). By having a multilateral dialogue, (in which) we can be involved, we can seek ways to settle the issue once and for all," he had told a TV channel in an interview.

The remarks are contrary to the position of India, which maintains that the Jammu and Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between it and Pakistan, and that there is no scope for a third party mediation.

This is Erdogan's first foreign tour after winning a controversial referendum on April 16 that further consolidated his executive powers.

(with inputs from PTI)