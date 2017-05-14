DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
No Request Yet to Extradite Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed, Says Govt
Ibrahim is the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case in Mumbai in which around 260 people were killed.
New Delhi: Agencies investigating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 1993 serial blasts in the country’s financial capital have so far made no requests for the extradition of Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim, the External Affairs Ministry has said in its reply to an RTI query.
The query, PTI reported, seeks to know the action taken by the government to bring back fugitive gangster Ibrahim and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Saeed, the masterminds of the 1993 blasts and the 2008 attacks, respectively.
In April, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had stated that there was no doubt that Dawood was still in Pakistan. During the last 10 years, India has sent several dossiers to Pakistan in this regard, saying Ibrahim is accused in the serial bomb blasts case.
In 2011, P Chidambaram, the then home minister in the UPA government had also stated that Ibrahim was based in Karachi. He had also said that India would continue to push its case to bring to justice the people who had planned the 2008 attack.
India has for long been advocating an extradition treaty between SAARC countries in order to ensure quick action against those involved in terrorist activities.
(With PTI inputs)
