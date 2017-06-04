No Water in Yamuna, Activists Take Holy Dip in Sand Instead
A volunteer said, we had to take a bath with the sand to protest and draw attention to the deplorable state of the river. (River Connect Campaign (YAMUNA ARTI SABHA)/Facebook)
Agra: Some activists late evening on Saturday took a "holy bath" with the dry Yamuna sand, as there was no water in the river.
They poured sand over their bodies and sprinkled and splashed to the amusement of a big crowd. Some pretended to swim on the dry river bed, while a few others enacted a drowning scene.
A volunteers of the River Connect Campaign told PTI, "Since there was no water in the river but just industry effluents, sewer and municipal waste, we had to take a bath with the sand to protest and draw attention to the deplorable state of the river."
On the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Sunday, lakhs of people will take a holy dip in the rivers, particularly Yamuna and Ganga.
The River Connect Campaigners have demanded a national river policy and constitution of a central rivers authority on the lines of NHAI.
The campaign has been continuing for more than two years at the Etmauddaula view point park where a group daily holds a meeting and conducts the ritualistic aarti of Yamuna.
(With PTI inputs)
