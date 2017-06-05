Non-bailable Warrant Issued Against Saharanpur MP, Others

Saharanpur: A city court has issued non-bailable warrants against BJP MP Raghav Lakahanpal Sharma's brother and five others, including a local ruling party leader, in connection with an inter-caste clash, officials said on Monday.

A procession was taken out on April 20 in Sadak Dudhli village here to mark BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary which had snowballed into a clash between two communities, after one of them objected to the rally.

Several persons, including the MP and a senior police officer, were injured in brickbats between the two communities during the clash.

The warrant has been issued against six people, including the MP's brother Rahul Lakhanpal Sharma, BJP local unit president Amit Gagneja, Jitnedra Sachdeva, Sumit Jasuja, Ashok Bharti, said Senior Superintendent of Police Bablu Kumar.

The arrests could be made anytime, the SSP said.

The police has earlier stated that the procession, being taken out by the MP's supporters, did not have permission from the district administration.

While Sharma, the local MP, is also an accused in the case, the police have so far not got any warrant against him, the SSP said.

He added that all other accused in the case have gone underground ever since the warrant was issued against them.