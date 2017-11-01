North Western Railway Recruitment 2017: 1164 Apprentice Vacancies for RRC Jaipur; Last Date 29th Nov 2017
North Western Railway Recruitment of Apprentices 2017 notification has been released by the Railway Recruitment Cell in Jaipur, on its official website - www.rrcjaipur.in. Railway Recruitment Cell in Jaipur has invited applications via notice# 04/2017 (NWR/AA) to fill 1164 vacancies in 8 units of the North Western Railways in the cities of Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur and Jodhpur of Rajasthan. The last date of applying for these posts, is 29th November 2017, 5:00PM. Candidates eligible and interested can apply online for Apprentices post in NWR by following the steps given below:
How to Apply for North Western Railway Recruitment 2017 Online?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.rrcjaipur.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apprentice ONLINE / E-Application NEW’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ to read the detailed information
Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here to Register’
Step 5 – Enter asked details and register yourself
Step 6 – Enter registration number and password log in
Step 7 – Enter details
Step 8 - Upload documents and scanned photo and signature
Step 9 – Pay application fees via. Debit/Credit card
Step 10 – Download confirmation and take a print out for further reference
Direct link for Advertisement: https://rrcactapp.in/images/RRCAdvertiesment_2017.pdf
Direct link for Registration:
https://rrcactapp.in/registration
Candidates need to carry the printed application forms for document verification.
Application Fee:
1. Male candidates from Unreserved or OBC category need to pay an application fee of ₹100
2. Female/SC/ST/PWD category candidates are exempted from the application fees.
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates who wish to apply as an apprentice must have qualified Class 10th or its equivalent qualification (under 10+2 examination system) with aggregate 50% score from recognized institutions and should hold a National Trade Certificate in trade notified by NCTV/SCTV.
Age Limit:
1. Candidates who are 15 years and not more than 24 years as on 30th October 2017 can apply.
2. Candidates of SC/ST get a 5 years relaxation.
3. Candidates of OBC get a 3 years relaxation.
4. Candidates of PWD and Ex-service men get 10 years relaxation.
Vacancies Details:
1. Divisional Railway Manager Office, Ajmer - 153
2. Divisional Railway Manager Office, Bikaner- 168
3. Divisional Railway Manager Office, Jaipur- 84
4. Divisional Railway Manager Office, Jodhpur - 39
5. B.T.C Carriage Ajmer - 210
6. B.T.C LOCO Ajmer - 126
7. Carriage Works Shop Bikaner - 90
8. Carriage Works Shop Jodhpur - 294
Selection Process:
The selection of candidates will be entirely on the basis of the merit list formed by the Railway Recruitment Cell, Jaipur by calculating simple average of Aggregate Marks in Matriculation + Marks in ITI in the trade for which Apprenticeship is applied for.
