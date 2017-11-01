GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
North Western Railway Recruitment 2017: 1164 Apprentice Vacancies for RRC Jaipur; Last Date 29th Nov 2017

Male candidates from Unreserved or OBC category need to pay an application fee of ₹100. Female/SC/ST/PWD category candidates are exempted from the application fees.

Updated:November 1, 2017, 6:01 PM IST
Candidates eligible and interested can apply online for Apprentices post
North Western Railway Recruitment of Apprentices 2017 notification has been released by the Railway Recruitment Cell in Jaipur, on its official website - www.rrcjaipur.in. Railway Recruitment Cell in Jaipur has invited applications via notice# 04/2017 (NWR/AA) to fill 1164 vacancies in 8 units of the North Western Railways in the cities of Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur and Jodhpur of Rajasthan. The last date of applying for these posts, is 29th November 2017, 5:00PM. Candidates eligible and interested can apply online for Apprentices post in NWR by following the steps given below:

How to Apply for North Western Railway Recruitment 2017 Online?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - www.rrcjaipur.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Apprentice ONLINE / E-Application NEW’

Step 3 – Click on ‘Advertisement’ to read the detailed information

Step 4 – Click on ‘Click here to Register’

Step 5 – Enter asked details and register yourself

Step 6 – Enter registration number and password log in

Step 7 – Enter details

Step 8 - Upload documents and scanned photo and signature

Step 9 – Pay application fees via. Debit/Credit card

Step 10 – Download confirmation and take a print out for further reference

Direct link for Advertisement: https://rrcactapp.in/images/RRCAdvertiesment_2017.pdf

Direct link for Registration:
https://rrcactapp.in/registration

Candidates need to carry the printed application forms for document verification.

Application Fee:

1. Male candidates from Unreserved or OBC category need to pay an application fee of ₹100

2. Female/SC/ST/PWD category candidates are exempted from the application fees.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who wish to apply as an apprentice must have qualified Class 10th or its equivalent qualification (under 10+2 examination system) with aggregate 50% score from recognized institutions and should hold a National Trade Certificate in trade notified by NCTV/SCTV.

Age Limit:

1. Candidates who are 15 years and not more than 24 years as on 30th October 2017 can apply.

2. Candidates of SC/ST get a 5 years relaxation.

3. Candidates of OBC get a 3 years relaxation.

4. Candidates of PWD and Ex-service men get 10 years relaxation.

Vacancies Details:

1. Divisional Railway Manager Office, Ajmer - 153

2. Divisional Railway Manager Office, Bikaner- 168

3. Divisional Railway Manager Office, Jaipur- 84

4. Divisional Railway Manager Office, Jodhpur - 39

5. B.T.C Carriage Ajmer - 210

6. B.T.C LOCO Ajmer - 126

7. Carriage Works Shop Bikaner - 90

8. Carriage Works Shop Jodhpur - 294

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates will be entirely on the basis of the merit list formed by the Railway Recruitment Cell, Jaipur by calculating simple average of Aggregate Marks in Matriculation + Marks in ITI in the trade for which Apprenticeship is applied for.
