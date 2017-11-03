Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2017: 21 Sports Quota Posts, Apply Before Nov 27

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Recruitment 2017 notification to fill 21 vacancies under the Sports Quota has been released by the Northeast Frontier Railway on its official website - nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.Sportspersons in the sports of basketball, cricket, cycling, volleyball and hockey can apply for these 21 posts. The last date to apply for Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Recruitment for Sportsman 2017-18 is November 27, 2017, 5:30 pm.. BasketballGuard & Forward: 02 Vacancies. CricketWicket Keeper Batsman: 01 Vacancy. Cycling40 KM time trial (Road) with 4 KM pursuit: 01 Vacancy. VolleyballC/Blocker: 01 Vacancy. HockeyGoal Keeper: 02 VacanciesDefender: 03 VacanciesMid-fielder: 05 VacanciesStriker: 06 VacanciesThe applicant must hold a Class 12th Passing certificate and a Graduation Degree from a recognised institution/university depending on the Grade applying for. The minimum age for applying for these posts is 18 years and maximum age to apply is 25 years. The cutoff date to determine the age of a candidate is January 1st 2018.Candidates must go through the recruitment advertisement to understand the complete set of eligibility criteria and relaxations (if any):http://www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in/cris//uploads/files/1509106252217-Sports%20Quota%20Notification%202017-18.pdf. The candidates applying for the recruitment under sports quota need to download the application form as given in the Recruitment notification above. Candidates need to fill it in their own handwriting. They need to attach two self-attested passport size photographs.. The duly filled applications need to be sent through ordinary post to:Asstt. Personnel Officer (Recruitment),Northeast Frontier Railway HQ, Maligaon, Guwahati781 011 (Assam). Candidates can also drop the same to APPLICATION BOX in the Recruitment Section in the Office of Chief Personnel Officer, NF Railway HQ, Maligaon, Guwahati (Assam) on or before November 27th 2017.. For candidates residing in the states of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jammu & Kashmir, Lahaul & Spiti Districts, Pangi Sub-Division in Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep and abroad can send their applications till December 7th 2017 by post only.. The envelope containing the application form and IPO needs to be superscribed“RECRUITMENT AGAINST SPORTS QUOTA:: EVENT - .......”with the name of the event.. General Category Male Applicants - Rs500. SC/ST/Ex-SM/PWD Category, Minorities, Economically Backward class and Female Applicants – Rs 250FA and CAO/NF RailwayIt should be payable at Maligaon Post Office, Guwahati - 781011The selection of candidates for Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Recruitment 2017 under the sports quota will be based on the trial of sports performance in the stage 1. The candidates who will get shortlisted in stage 1 will appear for an interview along with their sports achievements and academic qualification certificates.