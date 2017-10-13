Northern Railways Recruitment 2017 – 4,500 Vacancies for Retired Railway Personnel; Last Date Oct 29

The Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for recruitment in Northern Railways to fill 4,500 vacancies under posts like JE (junior engineer), SSE (senior section engineer), welder, blacksmith and trackman.As mentioned in notice 754-E/Re-engagement/Misc./EIIBI, these posts are aimed at re-engaging retired personnel in the Northern railways and this re-engagement will be valid up to September 14th 2018. The recruitment drive will hire candidates for recruitment in the New Delhi (DLI), Firozpur (FZR), Lucknow (LKO), Moradabad (MB) and Ambala (UMB) divisions of the Northern railways. The last date to apply online for the same is 29th October 2017.Retired candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below and apply online now.: Visit the official webpage of Northern railways - http://nr.indianrailways.gov.in: Click on Recruitment info from the drop down menu of News & Recruitment Info: Click on ‘Download’ mentioned in front of754-E/Re-engagement/Misc./EIIBI Re-engagement of retired staff...: Download the proforma to apply and take a print out: Fill your details and send the filled application by post to Divisional Railway Manager (P), Northern Railways, in any of the below mentioned divisions:i) New Delhiii) Firozpuriii) Lucknowiv) Moradabadv) Ambala: http://nr.indianrailways.gov.in/nr/recruitment/1507030855026_scan0017.pdfEligibilityRetired railways employees from Civil Engineering cadre who are within the age limit of 62 years can apply for these posts.In the Re-engagement of Retired personnel, 4434 posts are expected to be filled for the post of Trackman, 127 posts for Senior Section Engineer, 62 posts for Junior Engineer, 33 posts for Blacksmith and 34 posts for Welder.