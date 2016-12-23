Norway: Can Imagine What the Child is Going Through, Says Sushma

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is recovering from a kidney transplant surgery, found herself directing Indian ambassador in Norway to take up the matter at the 'highest level' of an Indian child taken away by Norwegian authorities for alleged parental abuse.

Swaraj was watching CNN-News18's coverage of the Norway custody row and took to Twitter to express her solidarity with the parents. She said she can 'imagine what the child must be going through'.

@CNNnews18 I am watching your story about Aryan. I can imagine what the child must be going through. /1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 23, 2016

Five-year-old Aryan, born to NRI parents in Norway, was taken away by the country's child care on the charge of having been slapped by his parents.

The boy was picked up from school and taken over 150 kilometers away to a child care center.

"He was taken away from us on February 13. We have met the kid only once on December 16. He was not able to cry. They are turning our child against us," said Aryan's uncle.

The issue has once again brought into focus the controversial child care laws of Norway.

It's an issue raised by several countries, petitions have been signed criticising the laws.

In the last five years, this is the third case of its kind in Norway including NRI kids.