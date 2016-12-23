Norway Child 'Abuse': Charges Fabricated, Son Wants to Return Home, Says Mother

New Delhi: The mother of 5-year-old child Aryan who was taken away by the Norwegian Child Welfare Department (NCWD) from his kindergarten school in Oslo on charges of alleged child abuse case said that all charges against them are false and fabricated.

Speaking to the CNN-News18, the mother Gurvinder Kaur claimed that they never abused their child.

"My son wants to return home and he is not eating properly. In last 10 days we were allowed to meet our son only once. I am thankful to minister Sushma Swaraj for all her help," the heart-broken mother said.

"I was questioned by the police and I told them repeatedly that we never misbehaved with him. I would like to request the Norwegian authority to return our son soon. Please return my son," Kaur added.

Lawyer Svien Kjetil, who is representing the parents said he is hopeful that the matter will be sorted out soon.