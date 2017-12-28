Not Mandatory for CBSE Schools to Prescribe NCERT Books: HRD Ministry
On Thursday, Minister of State for HRD Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) Upendra Kushwaha said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not issued any advisory/directive to schools affiliated to it to compulsorily prescribe textbook published by NCERT.
File photo of Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) Upendra Kushwaha.
New Delhi: The CBSE has not mandated schools to prescribe only NCERT text books, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
"The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not issued any advisory/directive to schools affiliated to it to compulsorily prescribe textbook published by NCERT," Minister of State for HRD, Upendra Kushwaha, said in a written response to a question.
He also informed the House that the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has conducted a review of all its textbooks and rectified factual errors, if any, besides updating data.
