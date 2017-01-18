Not Satisfied With Pace of 26/11 Trial in Pakistan: Israel Envoy to India

New Delhi: Israel's envoy to India has expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the 26/11 trial in Pakistan. Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Daniel Carmon said, "Bringing perpetrators of terror to justice is part of the global fight against terror. No one around the world can be satisfied till perpetrators of terror are brought to justice and sentenced. Therefore we are not satisfied and cannot be."

Six Israeli citizens were among the 160 people killed in simultaneous attacks launched by Lashkar terrorists at various locations in Mumbai. India has always maintained that Pakistan based state and non state actors orchestrated the terror plot. The masterminds of the attack including Hafiz Saeed and Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi continue to move freely in Pakistan despite several dossiers provided by India.

When asked whether Pakistan needs to do more to bring perpetrators of 26/11 to book, Carmon said, "I don't want to mention specific events. Terror as a plague is something we all have to confront. The more we stand united the more successful we will be in fighting terror" and "those who support terror will realize they cannot win."

The Israel envoy said his country was looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit this year when the two countries are celebrating 25 years of diplomatic relations. While the dates are still being worked out, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the visit should happen this year.

Carmon said, "PM Narendra Modi's visit will not be a symbolic one. It will be an operative visit and the entire gamut of diplomatic relations covering areas from defence, agriculture, water and innovation would be discussed".

Speaking about the new administration in US, the Israeli diplomat said,"US-Israel relations have always been strong and will continue to be strong under the new president."