Now, a Jimikki Kammal Song Parody for a Kerala By-election

The "Jimikki Kammal" song has taken the internet by storm and is showing no signs of dying down in Kerala.Now, it has also entered the political arena with a parody song for the by-election for the Vengara constituency.The song is written by Abdulkhadar Kakkanad and sung by C H Fahad and Liji Francis. Kakkanad said the song is against the central government, criticising their policies especially demonetisation and fuel price hike. It also criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister K J Alphons.The lyrics deal with the development of the country which it says has gone for a toss, increasing unemployment and petrol prices, the PM’s foreign trips, GST, and a state BJP leaders.Kakkanad says he chose the song as it had broken all barriers to become an instant hit not just in Kerala but in all other southern states, and because people were easily connecting with the song."I wrote the lyrics from a common man's point of view. The issues that we are facing in society, demonetisation, fuel price hike and also the comments by ministers like K J Alphons. I see this as a common man's way of protesting against what is happening in our country,” Kakkanad said.He said that this song can be used by both the UDF and the LDF while campaigning for the up-coming by-election in Vengara.Kakkanad has penned many parodies of super hit songs during elections for all parties. "I have done songs for the LDF, UDF and the BJP as well. But this particular song is also a protest from my part as an artist," he said.Jimikki Kammal is a super hit song from Mohanlal-starrer "Vellipadinte Pusthakan". The song became an instant hit and is crossing all language barriers. During Onam celebration, most of the institutions chose this song and many videos of performances by students of the song has gone viral online.