Now, Haryana Police Issues Lookout Notice for Honeypreet Insan

Haryana Police has now issued a lookout notice for Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim. She is also touted as the next big name in the cult after the Dera chief himself.Haryana Police has also alerted all airports and exit points to lookout for her.The police are investigating as to how did Honeypreet or ‘Papa’s Angel’, as she calls herself, manage to board the chopper that took Ram Rahim to Rohtak Jail on Friday, after his conviction.She is also suspected of being part of a conspiracy to whisk the Dera chief away from police custody in case of an adverse verdict against on Panchkula on August 25.While some say, Honeypreet has gone into hiding soon after her father was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a 2002 rape case, other reports say she is putting up at the residence of a Dera follower in Sirsa.Honeypreet, who addresses Ram Rahim as GuruPa on social media, has her own website where she says, “It has been a wonderful experience working with my father. He inspired me. His talent, acting skills, sharp memory and overall contribution to the film made things easier.”