A day after the Anti-Corruption Bureau summoned former Karnataka chief minister BS Yeddyurappa for alleged irregularities in denotifying land for a housing project, the case has taken a new twist. A Karnataka Administrative Services officer has alleged that the ACB forced him to testify against the state BJP chief.KAS officer H Basavarajendra, who was a Special Land Acquisition Officer at Bangalore Development Authority, has written to the chief secretary, State Human Rights Commission and Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms that ACB officials exerted pressure on him to lie that Yeddyurappa as CM has passed illegal orders of denotification of 257 acres for Shivarama Karanth Layout.In the letter, the officer alleged that when he refused to heed to the demands, he was told by the Deputy SP of the ACB that he would be made a co-accused in the case. He said in the letter that he had received a call from deputy SP of ACB, JK Anthony, on Thursday informing that he has been summoned on Saturday as an accused in the case.Yeddyurappa has accused CM Siddaramaiah of using the ACB for filing false cases ahead of the assembly election later this year. “The government has reopened 10-year-old denotification cases against me, but I will not run away. Like other chief ministers, I too denotified land to protect the properties of the poor. I am not afraid of these cases and will continue to fight the Congress government," heBJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said that the party is behind Yeddyurappa and existence of ACB itself is in the court and there is no credibility to the institution. He added that it was not a case of denotification as the land was not notified yet and the formation of the layout was quashed by the Karnataka High Court.However, Siddaramaiah rubbished allegations of opposition being targeted by government institutions and maintained that law was taking its own course based on a complaint filed in ACB.