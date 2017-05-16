Now, Learning Bangla Compulsory For School Students in West Bengal

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has made Bangla compulsory in all schools across the state, irrespective of which board the institutions are affiliated to.

Speaking to News18, state education minister Partha Chatterjee said, "We have decided to make Bangla compulsory in all schools, including English medium schools in the state, till class 10. Students can opt for Bangla as a second or third language."

Presently, students study two languages in schools. From class 7, they study a third language which is either an Indian or a foreign language.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in a Facebook post, said,"Bengal respects all languages. Our three language formula proves that... Students have the freedom to take any language of their choice as a first language, second or third. But, one the three languages has to be Bengali. This method would enable them to reach regional, national and international standards," she said.

This is not the first time that the government has changed rules of the language being taught in schools. During the CPI (M) rule, English was abolished from government run primary schools in 1984. Then it was decided to teach English to students in a phased manner. Also, recently, the central government made Hindi a compulsory subject for all CBSE and ICSE students from Class 1 to 10.

