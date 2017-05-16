DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Now, Learning Bangla Compulsory For School Students in West Bengal
Speaking to News18, West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee said that the state government has decided to make Bangla compulsory in all schools. (Photo courtesy:bengali.news18.com)
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has made Bangla compulsory in all schools across the state, irrespective of which board the institutions are affiliated to.
Presently, students study two languages in schools. From class 7, they study a third language which is either an Indian or a foreign language.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in a Facebook post, said,"Bengal respects all languages. Our three language formula proves that... Students have the freedom to take any language of their choice as a first language, second or third. But, one the three languages has to be Bengali. This method would enable them to reach regional, national and international standards," she said.
ALSO READ: Demonetisation: Mamata Accuses NDA Govt of Discriminating Against Bengal
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: David Warner Happy to Reunite With Cute Daughters
- New Maruti Suzuki DZire Launched at Rs 5.45 Lakh, Claims to Give 28.4 km/l
- Baahubali 2's Huge Success Makes Rajamouli Contemplate Baahubali 3?
- This Throwback Photo of Salman, Kareena is Breaking the Internet
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Coach Jayawardene's 'Healthy Headache'