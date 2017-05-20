DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Modi Ministers Visiting Northeast Must Spend At Least One Night There
Tourism and Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said linking tourism and development in the Northeast and making it a tourist destination for people from all over the world is the 'Prime Minister's dream'.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly asked his ministers visiting northeastern states to spend at least one night there to send out a message that the insurgency-hit region is safe for all.
The directive comes two years after the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) planned fortnightly visits of Union ministers to the region, PTI reported.
"To ensure that, he has asked all the Union ministers to not only take trips to the Northeast states, but also to stay the night there," he said.
As a result of this move, Sharma visited Assam in the first week of April to be part of the Namami Brahmaputra Festival, which is the biggest river festival in Guwahati.
Sharma will follow this up with a visit to Manipur on Saturday to attend the Siroy Lily Festival which began on May 16. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh also visited the region in the second week of this month to participate in a tourism event.
BJP president Amit Shah too had recently made a trip to Tripura.
(With PTI inputs)
Recommended For You
- Footballer C K Vineeth Sacked Due to Low Attendance, Ministry Steps In
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Amish Tripathi: Part 4
- Aishwarya Looks Like a Princess Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale At Cannes 2017
- Volkswagen Ameo Diesel Automatic Review
- IPL 2017: MI vs KKR - Turning Point of the Match - Giving Bumrah the New Ball