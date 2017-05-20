Modi Ministers Visiting Northeast Must Spend At Least One Night There

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly asked his ministers visiting northeastern states to spend at least one night there to send out a message that the insurgency-hit region is safe for all.

The directive comes two years after the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) planned fortnightly visits of Union ministers to the region, PTI reported.

Tourism and Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said linking tourism and development in the Northeast and making it a tourist destination for people from all over the world is the "Prime Minister's dream".

"To ensure that, he has asked all the Union ministers to not only take trips to the Northeast states, but also to stay the night there," he said.

Sources in the Tourism Ministry told PTI that the government is keen to change the popular perception about the Northeast as a "security nightmare" plagued with insurgency. "And what better way to showcase its safety than to have senior Union ministers stay there overnight," a source said.

As a result of this move, Sharma visited Assam in the first week of April to be part of the Namami Brahmaputra Festival, which is the biggest river festival in Guwahati.

Sharma will follow this up with a visit to Manipur on Saturday to attend the Siroy Lily Festival which began on May 16. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh also visited the region in the second week of this month to participate in a tourism event.

The BJP's MODI (Making of Developed India) Festival, scheduled to begin on May 26 to mark the third anniversary of its government, is likely to be launched from the Northeast by the Prime Minister.

BJP president Amit Shah too had recently made a trip to Tripura.

(With PTI inputs)