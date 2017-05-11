DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Now, United Airlines Cancels Indian-origin Man's Ticket for Filming Spat
Representative image (Getty Images)
Los Angeles: An Indian-origin man in the US has claimed that United Airlines cancelled his ticket because he filmed an employee during an altercation.
Navang Oza, 37, said he was refused entry on a flight to the West Coast after he started recording his experience on his cellphone, PTI reported. Oza was quoted by KNTV as saying that he was checking in Monday for a flight home to San Francisco from New Orleans when he complained to a United Airlines agent about a $300 charge for his luggage. Oza said he paid $125 to check the same bag on the first leg of his trip.
The clip begins with the agent pointing her finger at him, saying, "You did not have my permission to videotape". Next, she appears to instruct an agent to her left.
"Cancel the reservation," she says.
"I want to know why," Oza asks.
"Because you did not have my permission," she said.
"I was shocked because I didn't know she had the right to cancel my flight because I started recording," he said.
Oza said the United agent eventually called airport police. Oza was still rolling when an officer appeared.
The California resident said that he ultimately re-booked his flight on a different airline.
United told the news station that it was investigating the incident.
Also this week, a Missouri woman claimed that a United staff told her to urinate in a cup rather than leave her seat to use the restroom on a flight from Houston. The claim has been denied by the airline.
A giant rabbit, who was expected to outgrow his father to become the world's biggest bunny, also died under the care of United Airlines last month.
(With PTI inputs)
- indian-origin man ticket cancelled
- United airlines
- united airlines controversy
- united airlines overbooked
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Gautam Gambhir Cannot Make Peace With Himself
- Karanvir Bohra's Twins Meet Shweta Tiwari's Newborn, Bond With Mouni Roy
- Priyanka Answers Everything From Met-Gala to Baywatch at Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Inside Pics of Alia Bhatt, Sonali Bendre and Others 'Beliebing' Last Night
- Justin Bieber India Tour: What Alia, Bipasha, Malaika Wore To The Music Madness