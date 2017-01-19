Now Verify Your Vote With VVPAT!

Lucknow: Voters in selected constituencies can now be doubly sure and can verify the vote they have given to a respective candidate. Thanks to Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail system, which is better known as VVPAT.

VVPAT is intended as an independent verification system for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) that allows voters to verify that their votes are cast as intended and can serve as an additional barrier to changing or destroying votes.

The VVPT will enable electors to see a printout of their ballot — displaying the name, election symbol and serial number of the chosen candidate. The voter cannot, however, take the printout home.

It means not only the EVMs but also the VVPAT machines will now be under heightened security as the slips would contain sensitive information and details about the voter and his vote.

Speaking to Network18, SDM (Sadar, Lucknow), Raj Kamal said, "This will be for the first time that VVPAT will be available in some selected constituencies. Very soon the training will be imparted to the officials regarding the operation of the VVPAT system. This system will help people be more sure of their vote."

Here is the video link of how exactly VVPAT system works

