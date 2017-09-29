NRIs' Most Trusted Real Estate Advisory

Investing in a vibrant country like India can give an exponential boost to your property profit margins. In fact, looking at the growth prospects of the country, with the recent 100 % FDI allowance, next two years is an ideal time to buy, sell and re-invest in a property.However, having a trusted alliance with an expert in market knowledge can render you a higher chance of profitable investment. Asset India is such a firm that ardently believes in starting small in terms of real estate investment and finishing with big results.Asset India is a London based real estate advisory firm helping NRIs and PIOs to buy, sell and manage the residential real estate in India.The various services provided by them include- Real Estate investment advisory, Real Estate portfolio management, transaction services and mortgage facilitation to NRI (Non-Resident Indian) and PIO (Person of Indian Origin) for real estate investments across India. It is the only company that helps NRIs and PIOs in not only buying the property but also helping them to resell and assist with Property Management in India.Asset India aspires to be a leading and the most trusted brand in real estate advisory amongst global Indians. Its mission is to grow the wealth of their clients by providing sound real estate advice and expertise in Indian Real Estate landscape.Having started its operation in the year 2011 in London UK, Asset India has since developed a large base of loyal clients in the UK and served more than thousands of Indian living there.To continue in its journey of serving NRIs, it has already established its second office in Dubai, which will cater to a huge NRI and PIOs population living in the Middle Eastern countries. Today Asset India has its presence in the United Kingdom, Middle East, India and plans to expand service offices in USA, Africa and Singapore market in coming 2-3 years. “We would like our services to be available to most of the NRIs living across the world, so that they can benefit from our advisory services and to fulfill this mission, we are expanding our operations to these countries,” says Virendra Adhikari, the Business Head of Asset India.The success of a firm is known by its top level management and their ability to help satisfy its clients. Asset India has repeatedly succeeded in its mission of translating its client’s needs to reality under the leadership of Virendra Adhikari, who has more than 16 years of experience across different fields within the Real Estate Industry. During his career, Virendra has managed diverse portfolios of Residential, Retail and commercial real estate across different geographies in India, making him one of the most knowledgeable and insightful people in terms of Indian markets. Least said, joining hands with Asset India is a small sensible step towards big investment returns.