NTPC Denies Giving Jobs to Akhlaq Lynching Accused

The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) on Sunday denied reports that it had given jobs to the accused in the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case.This comes after reports that some people accused of lynching Akhlaq in Bisada village of Uttar Pradesh’s Dadri in September 2015 got contractual jobs with the PSU after being facilitated by a local MLA."NTPC Dadri management categorically denies the content of various media reports regarding contractual employment in NTPC Dadri to the accused of Akhlaq lynching case of Bisahda village, as such reports are false and baseless," the NTPC's Dadri plant said in a statement to PTI.It said no agreement has been made to give jobs to the accused of the case and no employment has been given to them. NTPC also said that under its corporate social responsibility policy, it is committed for the upliftment and development of the nearby communities of its plant.Earlier, speaking to News18, local BJP MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar said that the family of Ravin Sisodia, one of the murder accused who had died in jail of multiple organ failure, is soon likely to get Rs 8 lakh compensation.The boy who died (Ravin Sisodia), his wife will get a job in a primary school within a month and a compensation of Rs 8 lakh, of which Rs 5 lakh will be a single payment and the rest will come from collections made at local level,” Nagar said.Speaking about the fate of the other accused who are out on bail, Nagar said that they too will be accommodated with private firms working at Dadri’s NTPC plant.(With PTI inputs)