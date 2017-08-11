NTSE (2017-18) On November 5, Applications Invited from August 14th Next Week

The National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) application forms will be open for students from August 14th next week till September 25th next month. The State Council of Educational Research and Training, Haryana is conducting the Level – I of NTSE 2017-18. Students of Class 10th across India can take part in this national-level scholarship program. The admit cards for the students who will apply for NTSE 2017-18 will be released online in October 2017. The national-level exam will be conducted on November 5th 2017 at various centers. The candidates interested in applying for NTSE can fill the application on the official website - http://scertharyana.gov.in/talent-search-exam/Click on Online forms for NTSE Level-1-Exam-2017-18 and NMMS on the official website to fill the online application form for Haryana National Talent Search Examination Level – 1.The National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) follows Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format and comprises 3 Sections viz:1. Mental Ability Test (MAT) – 50 Questions2. Language Test (LT) – 50 Questions3. Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) – 100 QuestionsThe Mental Ability Test and Scholastic Aptitude Test sections contain questions based on the syllabi of Class 10th from subjects like Science, Mathematics and Social Studies. Questions from Science and Social Studies carry 40 marks and for Mathematics carry 20 Marks only. All questions carry 1 mark each and need to be compulsorily attempted by the candidates. The Language Test challenges the vocabulary and grammatical knowledge of the candidate. 45 minutes are given to attempt the MAT and LT sections and 90 minutes are given to complete the SAT section, giving a total time of 3 hours to complete the Exam.The candidates need to score minimum 20 pass marks in MAT and LT each while for SAT they need to score atleast 40. The minimum pass percentage is set at 32% to qualify the NTSE exam. Candidates who pass the Level – 1 exam become eligible for the Level – 2 exam which will be conducted later. The students who qualify in Level – 2 will be eligible for the Scholarship based on the merit list.