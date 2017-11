NTSE 2017 Examination Hall Tickets Expected Soon at bse.telangana.gov.in; Exam Date November 5

NTSE 2017 Examination Hall Tickets are expected to be released anytime soon by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana on its official website - bse.telangana.gov.in National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2017 is scheduled to be conducted on 5th November 2017 between 10:00AM – 1:00PM by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana across the state in various allocated exam centres.NTSE is conducted for the Class 10th students who deserve a scholarship for being meritorious. Applications for NTSE 2017 were released in September 2017.Candidates who have enrolled for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2017 can download their hall tickets from official website as soon as the link gets active by following the steps given below:Step 1 – Visit official website - bse.telangana.gov.in Step 2 – Click on NTSE hall ticket linkStep 3 – Enter details asked forStep 4 – Download your Hall Ticket and take a print out for further referenceNational Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2017 will be divided in 3 parts. Total questions will be 200 and will carry maximum 200 marks. Candidates will be allotted 45 minutes each for solving 50 questions in each of the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Language Test (LT) sections, and 90 minutes for 100 questions of Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, Hyderabad conducts NTSE and NMMS Examination every year in November, as per the directions of NCERT, New Delhi. Examination is conducted for the students of class 10th studying in any recognized schools. A candidate selected in merit list on second level norms gets the NCERT scholarship.1. For Intermediate, 1st and 2nd year, the candidate receives ₹1250/- per month.2. Candidates receive ₹2000/- per month up to Post Graduation. For Ph.D the scholarship is given as per UGC norms.