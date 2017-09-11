Nudged by SC, Govt Looks Into Netas' Wealth; Focus on 7 MPs, 98 MLAs

Nudged by the Supreme Court, the government has agreed to look into the sudden jump in the assets of some netas after their election to legislative assemblies and parliament.The government gave the assurance during a hearing before an SC bench hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Lol Prahari.Responding to the issues raised before the court, the Income Tax department has found merit in the argument that the assets of some lawmakers after elections had indeed shown a sudden spike.The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) told the Supreme Court that seven MPs and 98 MLAs were being looked into for increases in their assets. The board also said that the Income Tax department has found prima facie evidence of the same against the MPs, MLAs.While stating that a preliminary assessment of another 42 MLAs is underway, the CBDT said it will provide the names of these ministers to the SC in a sealed cover.Earlier, an SC bench led by Justice J Chelameswar questioned the “intention” of the Centre and asked whether any investigation has ever been conducted into discrepancies of assets disclosed by the leaders in their polls affidavits and what they show in their income tax returns.It wondered why the government, on one hand, talked about electoral reforms but on the other, it couldn’t furnish any date.“Is this the attitude of the government of India? What have you done till now?” the bench questioned Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha.The SC was hearing the PIL, which has raised issues of a sudden rise in assets of politicians after they win elections. It has demanded that sources of income of not just the candidate but also of their spouse and children should be made public.Responding to the PIL, the Election Commission has lamented the increasing role of “money power” in polls, as it sought an SC order to make it imperative for candidates to also disclose sources of their income and the income of their spouses and dependant children in their affidavits.