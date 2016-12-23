Nusli Wadia Files Criminal Defamation Case Against Tata Sons, Ratan Tata

Mumbai: A day after his removal as an Independent Director of Tata Steels, eminent industrialist Nusli Wadia on Friday filed a criminal defamation suit against Tata Sons, Ratan Tata and its directors.

The suit, second in barely a week, has been filed before the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Ballard Pier 36th Court through his lawyer Abad Ponda.

In the suit, Wadia has alleged that all the accused have individually and collectively defamed him by printing, publishing and distributing per se false, frivolous, baseless, libelous, incorrect and defamatory material to tarnish his reputation and image among right thinking people.