Odd-even Back From November 13 as Delhi Turns Into Gas Chamber

Delhi government will enforce odd-even car rationing scheme in the city for a five-day period from November 13.The move was announced by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday.The decision comes as air pollution levels spiked in the national capital, covering the city under a thick blanket of smog.Under the policy, private vehicles are allowed to run based on the last number of their licence plates. Odd-numbered cars are allowed to run on odd dates while even-numbered cars can only run on even dates.In 2016, the scheme was enforced twice -- January 1-15 and April 15-30.The transport minister says that exemptions have been kept the same because the time is very limited and the government did not want any confusion regarding the exemptions. All CNG-driven vehicles (will need to produce certificate), electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, two-wheelers, vehicles driven by women (with only women passengers), vehicles driven by women (with children below the age of 12), those on the way to hospital for medical emergency (should carry proof), vehicles of physically challenged, emergency vehicles - Ambulance, fire, hospital, prison, hearse, enforcement vehicles, etc – will be exempted. Vehicles of VIPs will also not come under its ambit.Gahlot said that DTC is acquiring 500 additional buses to improve connectivity during the odd-even period. Delhi Metro has also been asked to run 20 small buses to improve last-mile connectivity.The odd-even scheme will be applicable from 8am to 8pm. Gahlot said that the government will ensure that app-based cabs like Ola and Uber do not resort to surge pricing.The move comes after a frustrated National Green Tribunal lashed out at the Delhi government and the municipal corporations on the “mess” they’d made of Delhi’s air. On Thursday, NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar took emergency measures further and shut down all construction activity in Delhi till the court’s next hearing on Tuesday.Earlier, Delhi government had banned only civil construction on Wednesday evening.Kumar told the city’s various authorities, “now we will decide what you have to do”. He added that labourers attached to construction projects must still be paid their wages."Why didn’t you issue any directions for shutting down the polluting industry and construction. You did it yesterday as we told you to do so,” he said.