Odisha, Bihar Get Special Assistance from Govt

Press Trust Of India

First published: December 26, 2016, 9:42 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
File image of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: NITI Aayog on Monday said the government has provided Rs 367.93 crore to Odisha and Rs 200 crore to Bihar as special assistance.

"On recommendation of NITI Aayog, Rs 367.93 crore has been released today(Monday) as special assistance to the State of Odisha," the government's think tank said in a tweet.

"On NITI Aayog's recommendation, Rs 200 crore has been released to Bihar as Special Assistance under the Special Plan," it said in another tweet.

The think tank also said that on NITI Aayog's recommendation, Rs 200 crore was released to Tamil Nadu for completion of Common Effluent Treatment Plants in Tirupur.

