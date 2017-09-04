Odisha Gets a State-run Medical College After 54 Years

): Odisha on Monday got a state-run medical college after a gap of 54 years with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurating Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput.Of the three government medical colleges in the state, the one founded last is MKCG Medical College at Berhampur in Ganjam district in 1962.The other two are SCB Medical College at Cuttack set up in 1944 and Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Sambalpur district founded in 1959.Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, scheduled to be inaugurated on Wednesday, would be the fifth such institute run by the state government. The state has some private medical colleges too."It gives me immense pleasure to dedicate this medical college to the people of Odisha," the chief minister said. Patnaik described it as another stepping stone towards his government's resolve to ensure inclusive, equitable and sustainable development in the state."My government is working earnestly towards promoting healthcare through strengthening of medical education and tertiary care by bringing it closer to community," he said. While 100 MBBS students have taken admission in the first year, the classes will commence from tomorrow coinciding with the Teacher's Day.Altogether 22 professors and 28 assistant professors have been recruited at the institute, named after tribal freedom fighter of the district Sahid Laxman Nayak.