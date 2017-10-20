Odisha Governor S C Jamir Discharged From Hospital

Odisha governor S C Jamir was on Friday discharged from a private hospital after doctors found him fit.Jamir was kept on observation for 24 hours after his admission at the hospital on Thursday.Though the doctors at the hospital said that Jamir was admitted due to chest pain, the Governor himself in a video message claimed that he had gone for a normal check up."It is unfortunate that false news has been circulated through media throughout India saying that I had a heart attack. But I want to make it very clear to all concerned that I came to Apollo for a normal check up. Therefore, there is nothing that I had a heart attack. I am perfectly alright, healthy. I will be out of hospital, there is nothing to worry about it," Jamir said in the video released in Twitter and Facebook by 'We The Nagas', a Dimapur-based news organisation."H.E Governor Dr S C Jamir had been to Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar, for regular health check up. He isperfectly fit in all respects and attending normal office work as usual," a communication received from Raj Bhavan said.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had visited Jamir at the hospital. Patnaik wished speedy recovery of the Governor and had a talk with the hospital's cardiac specialist P K Sahu who was treating him.Sahu had yesterday informed that all tests reports of the governor were normal except a mild change in ECG, for which he had been put under observation. Dharmendra said, The Governor is normal and all the medical tests conducted on him have found him in good health.