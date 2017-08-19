Odisha OJEE MBBS Counseling 2017 Second Round Results Announced at ojee.nic.in
The candidates will be given three days time from 21st August, 2017 to 24th August, 2017 for securing admission based on OJEE NEET allotment result 2017.
Candidates can download the provisional allotment letter today i.e. 19th August from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) MBBS Counseling Second Round of Seat Allotment results have been declared on the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. The candidates need to go to the http version of the website as https is not opening. The candidates who were waiting for the Second Round Results can check the website by following the instructions given below:
How to Check OJEE MBBS Counseling 2nd Round Results 2017:
Step 1: Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link “MBBS/BDS ADMISSION 2017”
Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket number and Date of Birth
Step 4: The Allotment List will be displayed
Step 5: Download and Save it take a print out for further reference
Candidates can download the provisional allotment letter today i.e. 19th August from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The candidates will be given three days time from 21st August, 2017 to 24th August, 2017 for securing admission based on OJEE NEET allotment result 2017.
A total of 937 seats were available according to 85% state quota. Out of that, 736 seats were allotted in the first round of allotment. 201 seats of State Quota along with 33 seats of All India Quota are still left to be allotted.
Candidates can check the revised schedule at the below mentioned url:
http://ojee.nic.in/publicinfomed/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=253&iii=Y
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-government controlled centralized test for admission to many private and governmental medical, engineering and management institutions in the state of Odisha. The test is taken for the admission into graduation of lateral entry in B.Tech, lateral entry in B.Arch, B.Pharm, BDS, (also known as Bachelors), MBA, MCA, PDCM, PGDM, M.Pharma and M.Tech courses.
How to Check OJEE MBBS Counseling 2nd Round Results 2017:
Step 1: Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link “MBBS/BDS ADMISSION 2017”
Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket number and Date of Birth
Step 4: The Allotment List will be displayed
Step 5: Download and Save it take a print out for further reference
Candidates can download the provisional allotment letter today i.e. 19th August from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. The candidates will be given three days time from 21st August, 2017 to 24th August, 2017 for securing admission based on OJEE NEET allotment result 2017.
A total of 937 seats were available according to 85% state quota. Out of that, 736 seats were allotted in the first round of allotment. 201 seats of State Quota along with 33 seats of All India Quota are still left to be allotted.
Candidates can check the revised schedule at the below mentioned url:
http://ojee.nic.in/publicinfomed/Handler/FileHandler.ashx?i=File&ii=253&iii=Y
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-government controlled centralized test for admission to many private and governmental medical, engineering and management institutions in the state of Odisha. The test is taken for the admission into graduation of lateral entry in B.Tech, lateral entry in B.Arch, B.Pharm, BDS, (also known as Bachelors), MBA, MCA, PDCM, PGDM, M.Pharma and M.Tech courses.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur Look to Make Most of Big Opportunity
- 29 Years On, Gulzar's Libaas To Finally Hit Theatres This Year
- Simran: Kangana Ranaut's New Song Pinjra Tod Ke Will Uplift Your Spirit
- Soha's Baby Shower: Kareena, Karisma, Konkona Join In Celebrations
- Dale Steyn All Set to Return to Competitive Cricket