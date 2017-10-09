Odisha OTET 2017 – Application Process to Challenge Answer Keys Started at bseodisha.ac.in; Last Date Oct 15
Candidates interested in challenging OTET 2017 Provisional Answer Keys must cite authentic source of information.
Screenshot taken from the official website http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/
Odisha OTET 2017 Provisional Answer Keys were released on October 7th and today the application process to challenge answer keys has been initiated by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on its official website - bseodisha.ac.in.
The last date to challenge the provisional answer keys of OTET 2017 is October 15th 2017, 11:45PM. Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹500 along with the application for challenging answer keys. Candidates who will pay the fee before October 15th 2017, 11:45PM, can submit their application by October 16th, midnight.
Candidates who intend to challenge the provisional answer keys must cite authentic source of information based on which they are challenging any answers. The OTET 2017 analyzing committee will be the final deciding authority and will foresee the OTET 2017 Answer Keys Challenge process. The analyzing committee will release the final answer keys soon after the online challenge window is closed on October 15th 2017.
Candidates interested in challenging OTET 2017 Provisional Answer Keys can follow the steps below to file the same online:
How to Challenge OTET 2017 Provisional Answer Keys?
Step 1: Visit the official website - bseodisha.ac.in
Step 2: Under Latest Updates, click on:
2017-10-09 Online Application Form for Challenge on Answer Keys of OTET-2017 (1st)
Step 3: Login to your account and you’ll be redirected to make the fee payment at SBI Collect
Step 4: Make the fee payment either online or offline with SBI challan
Step 5: Once the fee payment is done, re-login to your account and upload upto 5 substantial resources to support your challenge
Step 6: Save your savings account details, so in case your answer is deemed correct, the online fee can be reimbursed to you with RTGS
Step 7: Download the confirmation and take a print out.
Direct Link: http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/OTET2017/
Candidates can read the instructions for challenging the answer keys online:
http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/OTET2017/Step-by-Step-Instruction-for-challenge-of-answer-keys.pdf
The last date to challenge the provisional answer keys of OTET 2017 is October 15th 2017, 11:45PM. Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹500 along with the application for challenging answer keys. Candidates who will pay the fee before October 15th 2017, 11:45PM, can submit their application by October 16th, midnight.
Candidates who intend to challenge the provisional answer keys must cite authentic source of information based on which they are challenging any answers. The OTET 2017 analyzing committee will be the final deciding authority and will foresee the OTET 2017 Answer Keys Challenge process. The analyzing committee will release the final answer keys soon after the online challenge window is closed on October 15th 2017.
Candidates interested in challenging OTET 2017 Provisional Answer Keys can follow the steps below to file the same online:
How to Challenge OTET 2017 Provisional Answer Keys?
Step 1: Visit the official website - bseodisha.ac.in
Step 2: Under Latest Updates, click on:
2017-10-09 Online Application Form for Challenge on Answer Keys of OTET-2017 (1st)
Step 3: Login to your account and you’ll be redirected to make the fee payment at SBI Collect
Step 4: Make the fee payment either online or offline with SBI challan
Step 5: Once the fee payment is done, re-login to your account and upload upto 5 substantial resources to support your challenge
Step 6: Save your savings account details, so in case your answer is deemed correct, the online fee can be reimbursed to you with RTGS
Step 7: Download the confirmation and take a print out.
Direct Link: http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/OTET2017/
Candidates can read the instructions for challenging the answer keys online:
http://www.bseodisha.ac.in/OTET2017/Step-by-Step-Instruction-for-challenge-of-answer-keys.pdf
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- If I Bowl Half of What Warne Bowled, My Life Will be Successful: Kuldeep
- Usman Khawaja Opens Up About Racism in Australian Society
- Salman Khan’s Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma Set for Bollywood Debut
- Alia, Ranbir on Their Dads, Nepotism, Paparazzi Culture and More
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer