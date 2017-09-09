Odisha Postal MTS Recruitment Admit Card 2017 Released on odisha.postalcareers.in For Sep 17 Exam

Odisha Postal MTS Recruitment 2017 Admit Card has been released by the India Post Odisha Postal Circle department on its official postal careers online portal - odisha.postalcareers.in.There are 144 MTS vacancies in the Odisha Department of Postal Services, out of which 70 posts are for unreserved category, 17 posts for Scheduled Caste, 38 posts for Scheduled Tribes and 19 posts for OBC.The online application process for the Odisha Postal MTS Recruitment 2017 had started on 23rd June 2017 till 25th July 2017. The last date of payment was 31st July. The Odisha Postal Circle will hold the written examination for the recruitment of Multi-Tasking staff (MTS) on September 17th, 2017 and thereby has released the Admit Cards so the candidates who had applied for the same can download it in time by following the instructions given below:: Visit the official website - odisha.postalcareers.in: Click on Direct Recruitment of MTS: Click on Download Admit Card: Login using your Registration Number and Date of Birth, enter the security code and click on Login: Download the Admit Card and take a Print Out of the sameThe candidates must carry a the Print Out of Admit Card alongwith a Photo ID proof like Aadhaar Card on the exam day.The Odisha Postal Circle MTS Recruitment Exam will be divided into four sections viz:- General Knowledge– Mathematics(i) – English(ii) – Regional LanguageThe question paper will be of 100 Marks and will be divided into four sections of 25 marks each comprising 25 Multiple Choice Questions. The total duration of the exam is 120 Minutes.