Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a students' convention to mark the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda's Chicago address. At the convention, the theme of which was ‘Young India, New India', the PM paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda, saying 9/11 was earlier known for his historic speech in Chicago in 1893, before it came to be associated with the World Trade Center attacks in 2001.Pitching for a clean India, the Prime Minister also questioned how Indians who litter the country could have the right to chant Vande Mataram.Before the 2001 terror attacks, there was another 9/11, made famous by a young man from this nation, wearing saffron robes entered Chicago. Wherever Swami Vivekananda got an opportunity to speak across the world, he would never be tired of showcasing India's culture, talents and qualities. He would also never refrain from criticising the shortcomings of the nation…. Vivekananda would also stop people from indulging in superstitions and narrow-minded ideas and ask people to explore new things and ask people to serve the nation and those in need. More than being in search of a Guru, Swami Vivekananda was in search of the truth.Do we have the right to chant Vande Mataram? I know this question would hurt many people. But how can we chant Vande Mataram when we dirty the country? Those who dirty their houses, their nation, should they also chant Vande Mataram? Those who clean the nation are the real sons and daughters of Bharat Mata.Our first job is to build shauchalaya (toilets), devalaya (temples) come later…. In University elections, candidates should also promise a clean campusSwami Vivekananda had given the concept of 'One Asia.' He said that the solutions to the world's problems will come from Asia.Universities these days celebrate many ‘days’, like Rose Day etc. I have no problems with that. But how about a college in Harayana celebrating ‘Tamil Day’, when students eat Tamil Nadu’s food, dress like Tamils and sing their songs? That is true unity in diversity.