OFB Direct Recruitment of Semi-Skilled Group C Stage-I Results Declared at ofbindia.gov.in; Check Now!
OFB has released a list of candidates who have been provisionally selected for Stage-II of the selection process which will include Trade Test and Document Verification. Ordnance Factory Board had organized the Stage I exam 10th September 2017.
Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Direct Recruitment of Semi-Skilled Industrial Employees result has been released for Stage I today on the official website of Ordnance Factory Board - ofbindia.gov.in.
Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to Check OFB Semi Skilled Group C Posts Result 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - ofbindia.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on the result link viz:
“OFRC : Direct Recruitment of Semi-Skilled Industrial Employees (IEs) Group 'C' (Advt No.10201/11/0209/1718) and Written Examination held on 10.09.2017. Please Click Here to view the list of candidates provisionally selected for Stage-II of the Selection Process i.e., Trade Test and Document Verification for various factories and trades. (listed on 27-12-2017)”
Step 3 – Click on ‘click here’ given on the next page
Step 4 – Select the Factory and click on the View tab
Step 5 – Click on the respective factory list
Step 6 – A pdf will open, CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 7 – Download the result and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link - https://ofrcapply.com/TradeTestDocumentVerificationList.aspx
OFRC has also mentioned the date for document verification and trade test for the selected candidates along with the relevant trade test and trade test venue. Ordnance Factory Board will share the next schedule for Stage III later.
Candidates can still check the Final Answer Keys on the official web page and their respective OMR sheet for Phase I exam can be accessed by logging in the individual profile from the following url:
https://ofrcapply.com/StudentLogin.aspx
