GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

OFB Direct Recruitment of Semi-Skilled Group C Stage-I Results Declared at ofbindia.gov.in; Check Now!

OFB has released a list of candidates who have been provisionally selected for Stage-II of the selection process which will include Trade Test and Document Verification. Ordnance Factory Board had organized the Stage I exam 10th September 2017.

Contributor Content

Updated:December 27, 2017, 7:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
OFB Direct Recruitment of Semi-Skilled Group C Stage-I Results Declared at ofbindia.gov.in; Check Now!
Website of the Ordnance Factory Recruitment Centre.
Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) Direct Recruitment of Semi-Skilled Industrial Employees result has been released for Stage I today on the official website of Ordnance Factory Board - ofbindia.gov.in.

OFB has released a list of candidates who have been provisionally selected for Stage-II of the selection process which will include Trade Test and Document Verification. Ordnance Factory Board had organized the Stage I exam 10th September 2017.

Candidates who had appeared for the same can check their result by following the instructions given below:

How to Check OFB Semi Skilled Group C Posts Result 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - ofbindia.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on the result link viz:
“OFRC : Direct Recruitment of Semi-Skilled Industrial Employees (IEs) Group 'C' (Advt No.10201/11/0209/1718) and Written Examination held on 10.09.2017. Please Click Here to view the list of candidates provisionally selected for Stage-II of the Selection Process i.e., Trade Test and Document Verification for various factories and trades. (listed on 27-12-2017)”

Step 3 – Click on ‘click here’ given on the next page

Step 4 – Select the Factory and click on the View tab

Step 5 – Click on the respective factory list

Step 6 – A pdf will open, CTRL+F with your Roll Number

Step 7 – Download the result and take a print out for further reference

Direct Link - https://ofrcapply.com/TradeTestDocumentVerificationList.aspx

OFRC has also mentioned the date for document verification and trade test for the selected candidates along with the relevant trade test and trade test venue. Ordnance Factory Board will share the next schedule for Stage III later.

Candidates can still check the Final Answer Keys on the official web page and their respective OMR sheet for Phase I exam can be accessed by logging in the individual profile from the following url:
https://ofrcapply.com/StudentLogin.aspx
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php