Official APSET Answer Keys 2017: Paper 1, 2 and 3 Published on apset.nic.in, Available till August 15th Only
The Answer Keys for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2017 for Paper I, II and III have been released by the Andhra University on its official website - apset.nic.in.
The Answer Keys for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2017 for Paper I, II and III have been released by the Andhra University on its official website - apset.nic.in. APSET 2017 was conducted on 30th July 2017 across the state. A large number of eligible candidates had appeared for the examination and the candidates can check the same by following the instructions given below.
How to check the APSET 2017 Answer Keys:
Step 1: Visit the official website, apset.net.in
Step 2: Click on the link “Provisional Answer Keys-APSET 2017”
Step 3: Click on the Subject for which you need the Answer Key
Step 4: Download the same
Step 5: Take a printout if required
Direct Link: https://apset.net.in/answerkeys.aspx
As per the notification from the authorities, the APSET Answer Key will remain in the official website for five days i.e. until 15th August 2017. Candidates having any objection regarding the answer key must appeal with appropriate evidence via email to apsetau@gmail.com to the Secretary APSET 2017 on or before 15th August 2017, 5PM. Objections received after the scheduled time will not be considered by the university.
Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) for the year 2017 was conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. It was based on the pattern of the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC. The examination was conducted in 31 subjects as per the UGC permission. The registration process was completed by 10th June 2017 and the exam was conducted in 6 regional centers across the state.
