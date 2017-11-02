OICL Administrative Officer Scale I Preliminary Exam Result Declared at orientalinsurance.org.in
OICL had earlier issued an advertisement to recruit 300 Scale-I Administrative Officers for its branches across the country.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download their result from the official website
OICL Administrative Officers Scale I Preliminary Examination Result has been declared by the Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL) on its official website - orientalinsurance.org.in. OICL Administrative Officer Scale I Preliminary Examination was conducted on 22nd October 2017, last month. OICL had earlier issued an advertisement to recruit 300 Scale-I Administrative Officers for its branches across the country. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download their result from the official website by following the steps given below:
How to Download OICL Administrative Officers Scale I Preliminary Examination Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - orientalinsurance.org.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ at the end of homepage under miscellaneous
Step 3 – Click on the results notification uploaded today
‘Result of Accounts Stream, Stream, Result, Result of Generalist Stream, Result of Legal Stream, Result of Medical Officer Stream’
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 5 – Download the result and save it for further reference
Direct link: https://orientalinsurance.org.in/web/guest/careers
The candidates whose roll numbers are reflecting in the result are eligible to appear for OICL Administrative Officer Phase-II examination that is scheduled to be conducted on 18th November 2018, this month.
About OICL:
Oriental Insurance was established on 12th September 1947 by as a Government-owned non-life insurance company. In 2003, shares of Oriental Insurance Company Ltd were acquired by the Union Government from General Insurance Corporation of India. It is now a public sector general insurance company. OICL is headquartered in New Delhi. It has 30 regional branches and 1800 active branches across the country and some branches in abroad too. OICL offers over 170 General Insurance products in India.
How to Download OICL Administrative Officers Scale I Preliminary Examination Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - orientalinsurance.org.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Careers’ at the end of homepage under miscellaneous
Step 3 – Click on the results notification uploaded today
‘Result of Accounts Stream, Stream, Result, Result of Generalist Stream, Result of Legal Stream, Result of Medical Officer Stream’
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 5 – Download the result and save it for further reference
Direct link: https://orientalinsurance.org.in/web/guest/careers
The candidates whose roll numbers are reflecting in the result are eligible to appear for OICL Administrative Officer Phase-II examination that is scheduled to be conducted on 18th November 2018, this month.
About OICL:
Oriental Insurance was established on 12th September 1947 by as a Government-owned non-life insurance company. In 2003, shares of Oriental Insurance Company Ltd were acquired by the Union Government from General Insurance Corporation of India. It is now a public sector general insurance company. OICL is headquartered in New Delhi. It has 30 regional branches and 1800 active branches across the country and some branches in abroad too. OICL offers over 170 General Insurance products in India.