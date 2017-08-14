On Eve of I-Day, President Kovind Sets 'New India Goals' for 2022

On the eve of India’s 71st Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind spoke of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘New India’ and set New India Goals that the nation aims to achieve before 2022, when India completes 75 years of Independence from British rule.“In 2022, we will celebrate 75 years of Independence. By then, we should create a New India and fulfil all our goals. What does New India mean? Every family should get a home, the country should have met electricity and water supply demands and have a roads and rails laid out. But a New India should not just move towards the future but also be sensitive. We should be a society that embraces people living in border areas, who feel disconnected from the rest of the nation. We should be a society that thinks of its poorest citizens. We will build a New India where people can develop their talents to their full capacity. We need to build a society that has no information asymmetry. We must ensure that girls are not discriminated against and everyone receives an education. A fully literate and educated society is one of the goals of New India,” the President, in his first major address to the nation since assuming office, said.He added, “We should not just think of ourselves and our families but think beyond ourselves. I laud those who gave up their gas subsidies so that the poorest of families could get freedom from smoke in their kitchens.”The President also lauded the government’s policies and urged citizens to become “partners” of the government. “The government has brought GST but it is up to the people to follow it. Government can make and implement laws but it is up to people to have civic sense. The way you, the citizens, stood with the government in the fight against corruption and black money is a reflection of society.”