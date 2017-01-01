»
On New Year, India And Pakistan Trade Fire on LoC

IANS

First published: January 1, 2017
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Jammu: The Pakistan Army on Sunday resorted to unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said the Pakistanis resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on Indian positions at three places.

"The Indian Army retaliated effectively using same calibre weapons," a police official said. The shelling and firing started around 9.30 a.m.

