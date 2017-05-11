DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
On Pokhran Nuclear Test Anniversary, PM Modi Hails Vajpayee's Courage
Narendra Modi walks in front of a picture of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee (RUETERS)
New Delhi: On the National Technology Day commemorated to mark the anniversary of Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the "courage" shown by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
"We remain grateful to our scientists & the then political leadership for the courage shown in Pokhran in 1998," he added.
Since 1999, May 11 is commemorated as the National Technology Day to mark India's scientific prowess and technological advancements.
A write-up on Narendramodi.In website refers to an earlier speech of Modi in which he had said, "The world is well aware of the Pokhran tests. Under Atal ji's leadership, successful tests were carried out and the entire world was witness to India's might. The scientists made the nation proud."
Lauding the role the people of Pokhran played by keeping silent during the nuclear tests, Modi said, "People of Pokhran must be lauded for maintaining silence during entire duration when the tests were planned and conducted. They placed interest of the nation above everything else.
