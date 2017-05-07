DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Once Bitten Twice Shy: NDMC Rejects 25 Applications for Eatery Licence in Connaught Place
NDMC has sealed 21 rooftop restaurants and bars at Connaught Place for flouting norms (File photo/Reuters)
New Delhi: Treading the cautious path after two incidents of roof collapse in Connaught Place, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has rejected 25 applications for running restaurants, cafes and other eateries in the area.
According to a senior NDMC official, among over 100 applications which were received in the past two months for grant or renewal of licence, 25 of them have been rejected.
"But now it has been decided that no provisional licences will be issued and if no certificates are submitted, the licence will not be granted or renewed," an official told PTI.
The roof of a building in C-block, above Jain Book Store, collapsed on February 2, while another roof of a one-storey building housing a popular restrobar, The Unplugged Courtyard (UC) in L-block, collapsed on February 11, triggering concerns about structural stability of the buildings in the commercial centre of the national capital.
While the NDMC has sealed 21 rooftop restaurants and bars for flouting norms, the iconic Regal cinema had to close down as it could not procure a structural stability certificate.
