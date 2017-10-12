: A new video interview of Nupur Talwar, who was exonerated on Thursday together with her husband Rajesh from the charges of murdering her 13-year-old daughter, has come up on Youtube.In an interview with Vartika Nanda, a journalist who has worked on prison reforms, Nupur talks about her life in jail, about what she learnt from the harrowing experience of losing a child, being framed for her murder and spending time in jail ruminating on the events gone by. She also talks about the plans after being released from Dasna jail — of opening an NGO probably in Aarushi's name which would work for children."After returning to life, whenever we get released from jail, I don't think we would be able to return to regular, routine life. We won't be able to, like earlier, go back to our clinics. We have moved quite a lot from the idea of living a routine life. We would want to give back something to society. To work for children in form of an NGO and probably name it after Aarushi. That's our dream," Nupur Talwar tells Nanda in the interview.Nupar, who with her husband has led a tumultuous life since the murder of her daughter, seems at ease in the interview. She tells Nanda that she received a lot of warmth and was pleasantly surprised by how people inside the jail were not judgmental and more accepting, unlike people outside it."The sort of live and respect we got in jail, we probably didn't get it even outside it. The world here is less judgmental, they don't question your character. The manner in which we were accused, the way in which people character-assassinated Aarushi...all this didn't happen here. People just accepted us. They gave us emotional support when we most wanted it. They always consoled us, that one day this prison sentence will end and we’ll walk out of this jail."Both Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were practicing dentists and often treated patients inside Dasna jail, where they had been lodged since 2013.Nupur Talwar also talked about the initial days of her sentencing, of how hard it was to accept the prison sentence."We couldn't accept it initially. Both of us would think of why were we being tested by God. Why were we, who were themselves victims…who had themselves lost their daughter, being punished…But then we eventually made peace with it," she said.Nupur would spend her days reading and the nights thinking about the daughter she lost, she says in the interview.The most painful time were festivals, she says in the interview, during which she would be reminded of the times when their entire family, including Aarushi, spent time together and had a lot of fun."Festivals were the most painful time, each year. Each Diwali or Dusshera, for instance, we would think of the times when we, with Aarushi would go to places, had fun. Here also we spend time with fellow inmates but at the end of the day the lack of being together does hurt."The other thing that hurt, Nupur says in the interview, was the lack of freedom. "We could hug anyone we wanted, talk to anyone we wanted when we were outside. In jail one remembers those moments and feels the lack of freedom really badly."