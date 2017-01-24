One Dead in Stampede as Shah Rukh Khan Fans Mob Vadodara Station

Vadodara: One person died and two policemen were injured after police lathicharged a crowd going berserk following the arrival of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan at the train station here.

Khan arrived in Vadodara onboard the August Kranti Rajdhani Express on Monday to promote his new film Raees.

The deceased has been identified as Farid Khan Pathan of Hatikhana area of Vadodara, who arrived at the railway platform with his wife and daughter to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Two constables of the Railway police also collapsed during the chaos and are undergoing treatment.

Officials at the railway police control room here said, "At around 10.30 PM the train arrived at platform number six of the station and halted for 10 minutes."

"Shah Rukh's fans had gathered in large number to have a glimpse of the actor who had boarded the train from Mumbai and is going to Delhi as part of the promotional campaign for his film," railway police said.

Pathan was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Earlier, reports said he felt suffocated during a stampede at the railway station and then suffered a heart attack.

"The crowd went berserk when the train halted and began banging its window panes and even falling on top of each other. Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to control the crowd. When the train started moving, people started running along with it," officials said.

