One Dead, Two Injured in Building Collapse in Mumbai
Some people were still feared trapped under the debris. The building in suburban Sakinaka collapsed at around 5.35 pm, said the official attached with the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
All the victims were part of the demolition team. (Video Grab)
Mumbai: One person died and two others were injured when a six-storeyed building collapsed while it was being demolished in Mumbai on Sunday, a senior civic official said.
Some people were still feared trapped under the debris. The building in suburban Sakinaka collapsed at around 5.35 pm, said the official attached with the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The deceased was identified as Gaurav (32). The injured, identified as Bablu (25) and Pasvan (19), were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, he said, adding both have suffered multiple fractures.
All the victims were part of the demolition team. Mahesh Narvekar, the chief of the Disaster Management Cell, said besides personnel from local agencies, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also been engaged in the rescue operation.
P S Rahangdale, the chief of Mumbai Fire Brigade, said, "A portion of the building, standing precariously, is posing a risk to the rescue operation. Due to this, firemen were finding it difficult to carry out rescue work inside the building."
A JCB machine and a Poclain equipment (used for gathering and lifting soil or debris), which were being used for demolition, were also under the rubble, he said. The six-storeyed structure was in a dilapidated state and it was being pulled down when the mishap took place.
Some people were still feared trapped under the debris. The building in suburban Sakinaka collapsed at around 5.35 pm, said the official attached with the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The deceased was identified as Gaurav (32). The injured, identified as Bablu (25) and Pasvan (19), were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital, he said, adding both have suffered multiple fractures.
All the victims were part of the demolition team. Mahesh Narvekar, the chief of the Disaster Management Cell, said besides personnel from local agencies, a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also been engaged in the rescue operation.
P S Rahangdale, the chief of Mumbai Fire Brigade, said, "A portion of the building, standing precariously, is posing a risk to the rescue operation. Due to this, firemen were finding it difficult to carry out rescue work inside the building."
A JCB machine and a Poclain equipment (used for gathering and lifting soil or debris), which were being used for demolition, were also under the rubble, he said. The six-storeyed structure was in a dilapidated state and it was being pulled down when the mishap took place.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arpita Bids Farewell to Ganpati Sans Salman; Iulia Joins the Celebrations
- Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Review: Cruiser Lover's Wet Dream
- Ranveer-Deepika, Sanjay-Salman Turn Heads at Star-Studded Festival Party
- BWF World Championship: Sindhu Reaches Final in Style
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0: The Dual-Camera War