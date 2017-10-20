One Killed, 25 Injured as Police Open Fire on Mob in Bihar’s Samastipur; Nitish Kumar Orders Probe

At least one person was killed and 25, including 20 policemen, were injured when police opened fire on a mob in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Friday. The mob had been protesting over the murder of a local businessman.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered probe by Tirhut range Deputy Inspector General as additional forces from adjoining Muzaffarpur district were rushed to the tense area.Talking to News18, Samastipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Ranjan claimed no one was killed in police firing and that the deceased died in mob violence.Businessman Janardan Thakur was shot dead on Thursday evening when he was returning home from his shop after performing Diwali Puja. As the news of the murder spread, a large number of locals gathered near Tajpur and stopped traffic on National Highway 28, shouting slogans against the local police. Clashes ensued when the policemen tried to clear the protesters from the area.Protesters also targeted a local police station and torched around 20 vehicles, including police vans. The policemen allegedly opened fire, killing local resident Jitendra and injuring five others. Around 20 policemen were injured in stone-pelting.Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Sanjeev Kumar Singhal told News18 in Patna that the situation was being monitored from the headquarters and Section 144 had been imposed in the affected area.