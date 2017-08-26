One Policeman Dead, 4 Personnel Injured in Terror Attack in Pulwama

One policeman was killed in a pre-dawn militant attack on a police building in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Three other CRPF jawans were also injured in the attack on Saturday.The militants opened fire on District Police Lines (DPL) Pulwama at 4.30 am, a police official told PTI.He said the security forces retaliated and cross firing was still on till last reports at 9 am. Extra forces have been rushed to the spot, police said.Officials say, this particular building was attacked to cause maximum damages and casualties to the forces. Security personnel have started evacuating policemen from the building, where the attackers could still be holed up.(More details awaited)