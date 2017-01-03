»
One Terrorist Killed in a Gunbattle in J&K's Baramullah, Operation Underway

CNN-News18

First published: January 3, 2017, 7:36 AM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo of encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir/Representative Image

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed on Tuesday during a gun battle at Haritar Tarzoo area in Baramullah district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accordingly to preliminary reports, the encounter took place when the joint forces were engaged in a combing operation.

Police sources, out of two terrorists, one was killed in a gun battle and another is believed to hiding in the area.

"We have seized arms and ammunition and efforts are on to neutralise one more terrorist who is believed to be hiding in the area," he said.

