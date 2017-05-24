DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Online Mechanism to Verify Students' Records With CBSE Launched
File photo of CBSE building. (Photo: Facebook page of CBSE)
New Delhi: Students planning to go abroad for studies will not have to run around colleges and universities or approach "touts" for verification of their documents, with the government introducing an online mechanism for it.
"A centralised CBSE digital repository of academic records was launched in September last year. Employers and educational institutions can use this repository to verify academic records of students online," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said at the launch.
Explaining the mechanism, CBSE Chairman, RK Chaturvedi said the verifiers can register on the portal, after which their request will be approved by CBSE.
After due approval, they can verify students' result data by making payment online. The verification data will be emailed to the verifier and the corresponding student will also be notified.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that the new system will reduce the role of "touts" who were running a "racket" so far.
"There were touts who would charge Rs 10,000 to 15,000 and get the verification done through some contacts.
"It was a big racket which was functioning which was not only putting the applicants through financial stress but also
they were required to go through a tedious process," Swaraj said.
Recommended For You
- Kohli, Dhoni Headline Premiere of Sachin - A Billion Dreams
- Volkswagen Tiguan SUV Launched in India for Rs 27.68 Lakhs
- Sonu Nigam Quits Twitter After Singer Abhijeet's Account Is Suspended
- England vs South Africa Live Score: Hales Fifty Props up Hosts
- Read Exclusive Excerpts From Sita: Warrior of Mithila by Author Amish