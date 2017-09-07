'Operation All Out' to Continue Till There is Complete Peace: J&K DGP SP Vaid

Operation all-out, an offensive launched by the security forces to flush out terrorists would continue till there is complete peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said on Thursday.Speaking to reporters, the DGP said that the situation in J&K was "much better" now compared to last year.Yes, the operation will continue, till we get complete peace in Kashmir, Vaid said when asked whether the operation all-out would continue.Asked whether the militants had changed their strategy in the aftermath of operation all out and in the wake of a suicide attack on district police lines Pulwama recently, he said that if the militants change tactics, so would the security forces."In a situation like this, everyone changes their tactics. We will also change, do not worry," he said.On whether there were reports or apprehensions of law and order problems in the Valley in the wake of NIA raids, the DGP said people were rather "very appreciative" of the act of the investigating agency."I do not think so, there is no such report. Rather, the people are very appreciative of this act of the agencies and are asking why it was not done much earlier," Vaid said.