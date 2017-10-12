I see today's verdict by Allahabad High Court as vindication and triumph of reason over fantasy. The research of my book depends entirely on the investigation of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).I don't know why the investigators chose to suppress evidence and make up this story about an affair between the little girl and the servant. That question, perhaps, should be put to them at this time.All this while the CBI said the trial court convicted the Talwars so 'we were right'. But, scrutiny reveals, that is not how it worked out. The learned judges have dispassionately looked at the facts. There were serious gaps in the CBI version of the story. And those gaps were bridged with assumptions, something that couldn't have stood ground in a court of law.To tell this story in a credible way, that the father saw the daughter and the servant together at an inappropriate time, you need to place the two people in that same room. You cannot do that by making up that scenario. You have to prove that with forensic evidence such as blood, hair, or even semen, something of that nature.There was absence of that. The CBI got repeated opportunities to present such an evidence, but they failed to produce scientific evidence.The second big gap was the assumption that Talwars committed the crime because the house was locked from inside and nobody could have got in or come out except them.The problematic part is, there was enough evidence with the CBI to suggest otherwise, that outsiders had entered the room. There were also pointers from the Narco Analysis Test of the servants. They may not be used in the court but they are certainly tools of investigation.The notion that in a room where two people died, the blood of one was cleaned and the blood of the other was left behind is beyond reason. There were several problematic things about this version. I haven't read the high court order yet, but I feel the learned judges must have looked at these fact before arriving at the conclusion.— Sen is author of 'Aarushi', a book on the twin-murder case that shook the nation. As told to Aradhana Wal