Triple Talaq: Hail the Verdict, Not The Reasoning

The Supreme Court of India’s verdict on the triple talaq issue finally brings redress to the millions of Muslim women in the Indian Union, who had been the victim of essentially a bad interpretation of theology that favoured the men of the community. Pakistan had abolished triple talaq through Muslim Family Law Ordinance 1961 but that decision is still debated as controversial among the religious clergy, which has gotten stronger since the 1980s.For long, Indian Muslim men have jealously guarded their own interpretation of Muslim personal law in India. The vanguard of this reaction has been the Deoband seminary and the political movement associated with it. For the Jamiat-e-Ulema Hind and the Deobandi voters of the Congress Party, sway of personal laws has been the pound of flesh they have demanded for having supported the Congress during the Independence struggle instead of the Muslim League.The most notable in this respect was the Shah Bano Case, the judgment in which was overturned by the Congress-led Parliament precisely because it wanted to appease the religious divines of Darul-Uloom Deoband. Things are going to be different this time around because the party in power does not rely much on the Muslim vote to begin with. This is the silver lining in the BJP’s majoritarian cloud.Nevertheless as a lawyer and observer of South Asia legal and political developments, I find the judgment by the Supreme Court problematic, primarily because of the reasoning given, i.e. “what is not permissible in Quran cannot be permissible in the Constitution”.Sounds positively Pakistani, post 1973 Constitution, but remember Pakistan is constitutionally an Islamic Republic. The question is why is the apex court of a constitutionally secular democracy even concerned about whether something is permissible in the Holy Quran or not?How ironic that even as early as 1912, when India was under British tutelage, the future founder of Pakistan Mr. Jinnah speaking in support of Special Marriages Amendment Bill stated “Is this the first time in the history of legislation in this country that this Council has been called upon to override Musalman Law or modify it to suit the time? The Council has over ridden and modified the Musalman law in many respects.”Fast forward 105 years later, even the Supreme Court of Secular India is show deference to the question of religious doctrine as the defining and even binding issue on which the question of fundamental rights must turn. This shows how secularism means something quite different in India from what it would mean in the West.The idea that the Supreme Court of India in its capacity as the secular arbiter and lawgiver can pronounce on the validity of a religious question is a problematic one.Of the five judges who ruled 3-2 against triple talaq, the sole Muslim judge dissented. Is there a possibility that this might itself lead to some Muslims to say that how non-Muslim judges can dictate us to profess our faith? In my opinion, the Supreme Court should have struck down triple talaq on grounds of fundamental rights of equality (Article 14) and life (Article 21) alone (which the Supreme Court did) without buttressing the argument with logic based in theology. The final result would have been the same but it would have taken the sting out of the counter-argument.The conservative sections of the Muslim community, especially the Deoband, will react to this judgment. Perhaps the fact that even Pakistan, constitutionally an Islamic Republic, has outlawed triple talaq will be a strong enough counter to their reaction. Obviously without a Congress government ready to appease them, one hopes things would be different and this judgment would be allowed to stand.Regardless of how you look at it and whatever criticism one might have of the reasoning, August 22 was a historic day for the Muslim women in India, who have finally found some semblance of that constitutional promise of equality granted to them by the Indian Constitution under Article 14. Well done Indian Supreme Court for rectifying an age old wrong which had placed women of the Muslim community at the very bottom rung of society in terms of constitutional rights.(Yasser Latif Hamdani is a constitutional lawyer in Pakistan and author of the book Jinnah: Myth and Reality. Views expressed are personal)