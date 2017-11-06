OPSC Asst. Agriculture Officer Recruitment 2017: 65 Vacancies Announced, Apply Between Nov 17-Dec 18

OPSC Recruitment 2017 advertisement for ST candidates has been released inviting applications to fill 65 Assistant Agriculture Officer vacancies in the state of Odisha.As per Advertisement No. 10 of 2017-18 on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the online application process for the Assistant Agriculture Officer in Class II (Group B) of Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service under Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Department will start from November 17, 2017, this month and the last date to apply is December 18, 2017.The last date to submit the online application print outs and other documents/certificates is December 26, 2017, 5 pm.Application Process Starts: 17th November 2017Application Process Ends: 18th December 2017Application & Documents Submission Last Date: 26th December 2017, 5PMThis special recruitment drive by OPSC is available for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates only.ST candidates applying for the OPSC Special Drive Recruitment 2017 for Class-II (Group B) Assistant Agriculture Officers must fall in the age bracket of 23-32 years.Upon receiving the applications, OPSC will shortlist 130 candidates for an interview, based on the career marks of the applicants. For short listing the candidates, 25% weightage will be given to HSC or Class 10th marks, 25% Intermediate or Class 12th marks and 50% weightage will be given to candidates’ marks in Graduation – B.Sc (Agriculture).– Visit the official website - http://opsc.gov.in– Look for a url to apply online for 'Special Drive Recruitment to the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer'– Fill the online application and take a print out– Submit the online application form and other necessary documents and certificates before 26th December 2017, 5 pmhttp://opsc.gov.in/Admin/ContAttach/101718.pdfThere is no application fee to apply for the recruitment.